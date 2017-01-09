NEWS

6abc's mailing address

6abc WPVI-TV/DT
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131

News Tips and General Inquiries
PHONE: (215) 878-9700
FAX: (215) 581-4530
News Tip Line: #6abc from your cellphone or (1-866-639-7749)
1-866-NEWS-SIX

Call for Action
If you have a consumer problem, alert the Call For Action volunteers: Mon-Fri from 11am-1pm 1-866-978-4232. You can also email Call for Action using this online form.

6abc.com Registration Inquiries
For help with your 6abc.com account, including forgotten member name, email address, password, or other problems, such as changing your posting name for commenting on stories, please contact 6abc.com Member Support by emailing 6abc_ms@abclocal.go.com

TV SALES
Tim Gianettino

Vice President, National Sales Manager
WPVI-TV/DT
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Tim.Gianettino@abc.com

Dirk Ohley
Vice President, Local Sales Manager
WPVI-TV/DT
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Dirk.Ohley@abc.com



DIGITAL SALES

Jennifer A. Bullick
Digital Sales Director
6abc.com
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Jennifer.A.Bullick@abc.com



PROMOTION & CREATIVE SERVICES
Diane Hamlet
Creative Services Coordinator
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Diane.Hamlet@abc.com
