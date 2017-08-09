UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --It was a bizarre series of incidents involving an alleged drunk driver at the Upper Darby, Pa. police station.
It happened early Wednesday morning.
Police say 44-year-old Sean McCullough drove through the gates of the station and, when confronted by officers, allegedly admitted to being DUI.
Officers then say they tried to give McCullough a field sobriety test, but he allegedly told them he was "too drunk for that."
According to police, McCollough said he came to the police station because "it was the safest place."
