It was a bizarre series of incidents involving an alleged drunk driver at the Upper Darby, Pa. police station.It happened early Wednesday morning.Police say 44-year-old Sean McCullough drove through the gates of the station and, when confronted by officers, allegedly admitted to being DUI.Officers then say they tried to give McCullough a field sobriety test, but he allegedly told them he was "too drunk for that."According to police, McCollough said he came to the police station because "it was the safest place."----------