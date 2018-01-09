Coroner called for report of body in Holland, Bucks County

HOLLAND, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a report of a body found in Holland, Bucks County.

The coroner's office was called to the scene around noon Tuesday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police responded to the scene in the 3100 block of Freemans Lane.

No details have been released about the circumstances of this incident.

There was no word on an identity of the person who was found.

