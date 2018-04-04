BILL COSBY

Cosby defense says jury selection discriminatory

Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault case spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, left, at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Jury selection in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has been halted as the comedian's lawyers challenge the prosecution's decision to exclude a black woman from the jury.

The defense is alleging the prosecution was discriminatory in using one of its seven strikes to remove the woman from consideration. Prosecutors did not have to give a reason for wanting her removed. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Fedden says the challenge makes no sense because they've already seated two black jurors.

The judge says he doesn't believe the prosecution had any "discriminatory intent" but halted Wednesday's proceeding to read a defense brief.

Eight jurors have been picked so far, including one Wednesday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He's pleaded not guilty. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on April 3, 2018.

