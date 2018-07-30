Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3396218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6pm on April 26, 2018.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago. He plans to appeal.A judge must decide whether to accept the finding he is a predator.The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counseling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.