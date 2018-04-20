BILL COSBY

Cosby lawyers want jurors to hear from accuser's confidante

Cosby lawyers want jurors to hear from accuser's confidante.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.

But they say they're having trouble getting Sheri Williams to cooperate because she's not responding to subpoena attempts.

Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser.



Judge Steven O'Neill is expected to rule Friday on whether they can instead read parts of her deposition into the record, which is what prosecutors did with Cosby's old testimony.

Two weeks in, Cosby's case is rapidly winding down.

O'Neill is telling jurors that there are only a few more days of testimony. Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau went into the case predicting it would last about a month.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Cosby's star witness says accuser spoke of plot.


------
