BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby retrial jury won't hear why ex-DA dropped case in 2005

Bill Cosby, left, and his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt walk through the Montgomery County Courthouse, Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Norristown, Pa. ( (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP))

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial won't hear why the case was initially dropped four weeks after his accuser came forward in 2005.

Judge Steven O'Neill sided with prosecutors Friday in ruling that ex-District Attorney Bruce Castor's opinions are irrelevant.

O'Neill also barred mention of a 2015 election that Castor lost to current DA Kevin Steele, whose ads criticized him for not charging Cosby.

Opening statements in Cosby's retrial start Monday.

Castor wrote in a 2005 press release that the case was too flawed and that both Cosby and accuser Andrea Constand could be portrayed "in a less than flattering light."

His successors reopened it in 2015 after Cosby's decade-old testimony from Constand's civil suit was unsealed.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race
Jury picked for Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
More bill cosby
Top Stories
DA: Teen girl stabbed 80 times; cousin charged with murder
Murder charges filed in beating death of 4-year-old
Renowned drum corps leader resigns amid abuse allegations
Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park photo in guide to Coors Field
Woman, 86, killed after car crashes into her Montco home
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Chilly Weekend
Deadly overdose prompts hazmat scare in Norristown
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Show More
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens
Shooting investigation in Bristol Township
Conor McGregor facing charges in UFC 223 backstage melee
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
More News