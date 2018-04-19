BILL COSBY

Cosby team turns to star witness with drug experts on deck

Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018.Drug experts expected to testify in Cosby retrial. (WPVI)

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby's lawyers have turned to their star witness in the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

Temple University academic adviser Marguerite Jackson testified on Wednesday that chief accuser Andrea Constand spoke about fabricating sexual assault allegations against a high-profile person so she could "get that money" from a lawsuit.

Jackson took the witness stand the same day jurors heard Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.

The jury is expected to hear from a pair of drug experts on Thursday.

The prosecution's expert, Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified at Cosby's last trial that wooziness and other effects Constand described could have been caused by quaaludes or over-the-counter Benadryl.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

------
