Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle

The best efforts of a pair of thieves at a Costco in Seattle were not good enough.They busted out of a back door and right into the arms of waiting police.Surveillance video shows the suspects were caught red-handed with armloads of stolen laptops and vacuums last Wednesday afternoon.An employee had alerted police when he recognized one of the suspects from a prior incident.Police say the two thieves, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, and their getaway driver, were all taken into custody.------