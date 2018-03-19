THEFT

Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle

EMBED </>More Videos

Seattle police stop Costco thieves in act. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

SEATTLE (WPVI) --
The best efforts of a pair of thieves at a Costco in Seattle were not good enough.

They busted out of a back door and right into the arms of waiting police.

Surveillance video shows the suspects were caught red-handed with armloads of stolen laptops and vacuums last Wednesday afternoon.

An employee had alerted police when he recognized one of the suspects from a prior incident.

Police say the two thieves, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, and their getaway driver, were all taken into custody.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtheftcostco
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
Woman shows forgiveness to teen who stole credit card
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
3 charged with $1.3M theft from NJ funeral home
Video shows armed convenience store robbery in Frankford
More theft
Top Stories
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in Gloucester Co.
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
Trump-linked analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45
Show More
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
More News
Top Video
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
Trump-linked analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
More Video