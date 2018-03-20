Couple arrested after child left in hot car while they ate at restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A Texas couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant.

KTRK-TV reports, on Saturday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 2400 block of West FM 1960 in Houston about a child left in a locked vehicle.

EMS crews told deputies the child was inside the vehicle with the windows cracked open slightly. EMS said the mother ran up to them and grabbed the child from the car. The 4-year-old was limp, unconscious, and extremely sweaty, according to authorities. EMS provided medical care to the child.

Deputies say Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado had come to the location to eat. Antonio reportedly put the child into the car to sleep and then went back inside the restaurant.

Brenda told authorities the child had been in the vehicle for about 30-40 minutes.
"Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado were arrested and charged with child endangerment," Constable Mark Herman stated.

Their bond was set at $1,000.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parents chargedhot carchild endangermentchild in caru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Light Snow And Sleet Today, Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
Preps underway for another nor'easter
Snow emergencies, traffic restrictions for Nor'easter #4
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Standoff with armed man near Princeton campus
Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school
Brothers ambushed, shot and killed in SW Philly
2 men fatally shot in car in North Philly ID'd
Show More
Man charged in murder of Elkins Park pregnant woman, unborn child
SJU student found dead in Bermuda after intense search
Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2 men fatally shot in car in North Philly ID'd
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Severe storms spawn tornadoes in Southeast U.S.
More Video