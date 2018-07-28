Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Pennsylvania's highest court says a landmark grand jury report identifies more than 300 "predator priests" in six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.

The Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday allowing the report on clergy child sexual abuse and allegations of cover-up efforts to be made public. But the names of priests and others who have challenged the findings will be blacked out in at least the initial version to be released.

The court wants the redaction process to be completed by Aug. 8, when the 900-page report is expected to be made public.

The court says it will still consider the challenges by some priests and others who say their constitutional rights to their reputations and to due process of law are being violated.
