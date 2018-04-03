Cousin of 14-year-old Croydon murder victim charged with theft

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) --
The cousin of a 14-year-old girl who was murdered in her Bristol Township home last week has been charged with stealing two guns belonging to the victim's father.

20-year-old Colin Haag was arraigned Monday afternoon on one count of theft of the guns by unlawful taking or disposition, a second-degree felony.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Haag has been identified as a suspect in the shooting and stabbing death of 14-year-old Autumn Bartle but has not yet been charged with the girl's murder.

Girl, 14, dies after being shot and stabbed in Croydon, Pa.
A 14-year-old girl has died after what police in Bucks County described as a 'vicious assault.'
Bartle was pronounced dead Monday morning at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

She was admitted in extremely critical condition after her parents came home around 6:30 p.m. Friday to find their daughter shot and stabbed multiple times.

Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
Police in Bucks County are investigating what they are describing as a "vicious assault" that left a 14-year-old girl in extremely critical condition.


Haag, who prosecutors say lived in the home with the victim and her parents, was found less than four hours later by Bensalem Township Police along State Road, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck.

Police searched him and found the two handguns reported stolen by Bartle's father.

Haag is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsassaultteenagershootingstabbingCroydon
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Girl, 14, dies after being shot and stabbed in Croydon, Pa.
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon
Top Stories
Villanova championship parade on Thursday in Center City
Who is Villanova breakout star Donte DiVincenzo?
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
Villanova Wildcats win NCAA Championship
Barkley: 76ers next to win championship in 2018
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
'Nova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled
Show More
After girl's death, family sues school district, classmates
Police: 2 women took turns driving drunk, causing crashes
Police: House cleaner stole checks from 72-year-old client
Meek Mill to remain jailed while appealing sentence
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain Today
More News
Photos
Villanova Wildcats celebrate NCAA Championship victory
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
More Photos