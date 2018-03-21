  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike west of Reading

Crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike west of Reading: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck has shut down the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike west of Reading.

It happened in snowy conditions before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Action News is told the pickup truck was towing a trailer of some kind when it collided with at least one of the big rigs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities shut down all westbound lanes of the turnpike at Reading (Exit 286) and issued the following detour notice:

Take US Route 222 south (5 miles) to US Route 322 west (18 miles) to PA Route 72 south (1.5 miles). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange (266/old 20).

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane. Eastbound motorists were advised to stay alert while passing through the area.

