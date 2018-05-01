Crash involving overturned SUV cleared on I-95 in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving an overturned vehicle has been cleared after slowing traffic on I-95 in Chester.

The incident happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Madison Street.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a crash scene involving three vehicles, including an SUV which had overturned.

Action News is told at least two people were hurt.

There was no immediate on the extent of their injuries or what led to the crash.

Traffic was down to one lane, and there was an extensive backup approaching the scene before crews were able to clear the wreckage around 8 a.m.

