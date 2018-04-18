U.S. & WORLD

Crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 issues statement

Southwest flight crew issues statement

The crew of a Southwest Airlines flight that needed to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after a fan blade snapped off of the engine, breaking a window on the plane and causing fatal injuries to a passenger has issued a statement Wednesday evening.

Captain Tammie Jo Shults, speaking on behalf of the five-person crew, said they were simply "doing their jobs."

The statement reads as follows:

"As Captain and First Officer of the Crew of five who worked to serve our Customers aboard Flight 1380 yesterday, we all feel we were simply doing our jobs. Our hearts are heavy. On behalf of the entire Crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family's profound loss. We joined our Company today in focused work and interviews with investigators. We are not conducting media interviews and we ask that the public and the media respect our focus." - Southwest Captain Tammie Jo Shults and Southwest Airlines First Officer Darren Ellisor."
