Two men are wanted for murder in Chester, and prosecutors are offering two separate rewards for information that leads to arrests in this case.19-year-old Vernon Jones and 20-year-old Leroy Spence are both wanted for murder.Police were called to the 2800 block of West 7th Street just after 7 p.m. on July 2 for reports of a shooting.When they arrived they found a male shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene."When you're shooting a person multiple times, there's something definitely wrong with these individuals. They are extremely armed and dangerous," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.Because of that, the commission is administering a $1,000 reward each for just the arrests of the suspects."All we need to know is where they are located. Give us a call on the tip line at 215-546-TIPS and you are eligible for the reward," said Montecalvo. "They hang around the Wilmington, Delaware area around Chester area."------