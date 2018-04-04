DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft

VALLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The former secretary of Valley Township, Chester County is accused of stealing more than $260,000 from her employer.

The district attorney's office said 70-year-old Donna Groff of Downingtown, Pa. took those funds from the township over the course of at least four years.

Prosecutors say she pocketed the cash payments that were meant for water, sewer and trash bills.

She then allegedly spent the money on designer clothing, jewelry, and decorations for her home.

Groff claimed she had a shopping addiction, investigators say.

She is now charged with felony theft.

