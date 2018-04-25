Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect arrested for shooting officers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

DALLAS --
A Dallas police officer died Wednesday after a shooting that wounded another officer and an employee at a home improvement store, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Mike Rawlings was presiding over a city council meeting when he announced the death of Rogelio Santander, a member of the police force for three years. Santander, officer Crystal Almeida and a loss-prevention officer for Home Depot were shot Tuesday by a man identified by police as 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez.

The two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries after the shooting in the north of the city, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said late Tuesday.

Almeida and the loss-prevention officer, who hasn't been identified, were in critical condition Wednesday.

Police arrested Juarez following a high-speed car chase. He's being held at the Dallas County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

"We got our man," Rawlings said at a late-night news conference at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

But relatives of Juarez said they couldn't believe he would be involved in such a violent episode.

"There's no way my son could've done this," Ruben Juarez told The Dallas Morning News, adding that he didn't think his son owned any guns.

Armando Juarez's grandmother, Janie Longoria, told reporters Tuesday that her grandson is a "sweet, lovable person," but that his friends are a bad influence.

"And I told him to stay away from those people," she said.

Police were called to the store to help an off-duty police officer to remove Juarez from the store. Police have not said if he was suspected of shoplifting or why he was being ejected from store. Juarez opened fire as he was being escorted from the store and made his escape. Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit that led to his eventual arrest.

Rawlings said late Tuesday that he remains "upset at the lack of respect for our police in this city and in our country."

In 2016, four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were shot dead by a sniper in an ambush that came toward the end of a peaceful protest over the police killings of black men in other cities.

Juarez was arrested in January on a charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle after authorities say he was found in a stolen vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to a drug-possession charge.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Brother charged after blind man found living in deplorable conditions
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Police begin crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
Show More
Players congrat Coach Brett Brown for 1st playoff series win
Believe it! 76ers roll with Meek Mill past Heat in Game 5
Meek Mill released from prison
Bob Dorough of 'Schoolhouse Rock' is dead at 94
Vandals spray-paint vehicles in Southwest Phila.
More News