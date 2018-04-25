UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --18-year-old An-Tso Sun appeared in court Wednesday morning in Upper Darby, Delaware County.
The Bonner Prendergast Catholic High School exchange student was arrested in March for making terroristic threats.
He allegedly told a classmate that he planned to shoot up the school on May 1st.
A search of the home where he lived with his host family turned up an extensive stash of weaponry.
Sun waived his preliminary hearing and due back in court for his formal arraignment on May 23rd.
