Deadly shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Kingsessing section Monday.
Police said just after 7 p.m. they were called to the 5800 of Belmar Street for a reported shooting.
Police arrived and found a 45-year-old man shot once in the lower body. They quickly transported him to Presbyterian Hospital where he later died.
Police said an arrest has been made.
No word on what sparked the shooting
