Death investigation at home in Washington Crossing

EMBED </>More Videos

Death investigation at home in Washington Crossing. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on August 10, 2017. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a death in Washington Crossing, Bucks County, but they have not disclosed exactly why.

The Action Cam was on the scene along the 1000 block of River Road on Wednesday.

Upper Makefield Township Police responded to a 911 call at a home there on Tuesday evening.

They say they found someone dead, but have not yet revealed the circumstances of that person's death.

The person's identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, with the help of a dive team out of Trenton, police searched the area and river for unspecified evidence.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbody foundUpper Makefield Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Several shot in Bridgeton, N.J.
Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
5 firefighters injured in West Chester fire, evacuations lifted
Delco Sheriff Sgt. serving warrant burned with Molotov cocktail
Police capture Bensalem gunman in NE Phila.
NKorea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force'
Show More
Schuylkill skinny dipper taken into custody
Winning Powerball numbers drawn
Donations pour in after jar stolen from NJ diner
2 dead, 1 injured in Ocean County crash
Young Philly dancer who lost legs in train accident fights on
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Action News Update
Young Philly dancer who lost legs in train accident fights on
5 firefighters injured in West Chester fire, evacuations lifted
More Video