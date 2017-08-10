Death investigation at home in Washington Crossing

Authorities are investigating a death in Washington Crossing, Bucks County, but they have not disclosed exactly why.The Action Cam was on the scene along the 1000 block of River Road on Wednesday.Upper Makefield Township Police responded to a 911 call at a home there on Tuesday evening.They say they found someone dead, but have not yet revealed the circumstances of that person's death.The person's identity has not been released.Meanwhile, with the help of a dive team out of Trenton, police searched the area and river for unspecified evidence.----------