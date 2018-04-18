U.S. & WORLD

Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 18, 2018. (WPVI)

BERNVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A piece of the blown engine that forced the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet in Philadelphia was found about 70 miles west of the city.

Now, investigators are reaching out to the public in case any more debris is found.

Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas was over Berks County when an engine blew.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 video: Search for Southwest jet debris in Berks Co. on April 18, 2018.



NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said a piece of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pa. The NTSB has also noted that a fan blade from the engine was missing.

Anyone who locates possible debris from the plane is asked to contact the FBI's Allentown office at 610-433-6488.

The NTSB is investigating whether wear and tear caused the fan blade to snap off, triggering a catastrophic chain of events that killed a passenger and broke a string of eight years without a fatal accident involving a U.S. airliner.

From investigators' initial findings, the accident appears remarkably similar to a failure on another Southwest plane two years ago - an event that led the engine manufacturer and regulators to push for ultrasonic inspections of fan blades on engines like the one that blew apart at 32,500 feet over Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2018.



"This fan blade was broken right at the hub, and our preliminary examination of this was there is evidence of metal fatigue where the blade separated," said NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt.

Metal fatigue is a weakening of metal from repeated use and involves microscopic cracks. It can occur in fan blades, the aluminum skin on most planes, or other metal parts.

Investigators will focus on whether the fan blade broke off at cruising speed - around 500 mph - and started an "uncontained" engine failure that sent debris flying like shrapnel into the plane, where it broke a window.

A woman sitting near the window was sucked partially out of the plane before other passengers managed to pull her back in.

A registered nurse and emergency medical technician on board jumped in to try to save the gravely injured woman. But Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico, died later. Seven other victims suffered minor injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2018.



The pilots of the twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard made abrupt turn toward Philadelphia and began a rapid descent after the engine blew. Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling, and passengers prayed and braced for impact.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesemergency landingphiladelphia international airport
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Excavator blamed for island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico
'she is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue
Passengers remember the horror of Southwest Airlines flight 1380
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Excavator blamed for island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico
Jury hearing Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes, sex
Suspect sought in killing of Penn State student
Show More
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Philadelphia police fire at suspect on North 33rd Street
Driver shot while stopped at intersection in SW Philly
Suspect sought for robbery at Philadelphia grocery store
More News