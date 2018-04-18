Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County

BERNVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --A piece of the blown engine that forced the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet in Philadelphia was found about 70 miles west of the city.
Now, investigators are reaching out to the public in case any more debris is found.
Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas was over Berks County when an engine blew.
PHOTO: New picture from @ReadingEagle shows debris from #Southwest1380 in Berks County https://t.co/G9u1t8q1Mg pic.twitter.com/nsZWNCqWce— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) April 18, 2018
FBI taking photos of #Southwest1380 wreckage. @ReadingEagle pic.twitter.com/626PeyE4O6— Nicole C. Brambila (@nbrambila) April 18, 2018
NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said a piece of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pa. The NTSB has also noted that a fan blade from the engine was missing.
Anyone who locates possible debris from the plane is asked to contact the FBI's Allentown office at 610-433-6488.
The NTSB is investigating whether wear and tear caused the fan blade to snap off, triggering a catastrophic chain of events that killed a passenger and broke a string of eight years without a fatal accident involving a U.S. airliner.
From investigators' initial findings, the accident appears remarkably similar to a failure on another Southwest plane two years ago - an event that led the engine manufacturer and regulators to push for ultrasonic inspections of fan blades on engines like the one that blew apart at 32,500 feet over Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
"This fan blade was broken right at the hub, and our preliminary examination of this was there is evidence of metal fatigue where the blade separated," said NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt.
Metal fatigue is a weakening of metal from repeated use and involves microscopic cracks. It can occur in fan blades, the aluminum skin on most planes, or other metal parts.
Investigators will focus on whether the fan blade broke off at cruising speed - around 500 mph - and started an "uncontained" engine failure that sent debris flying like shrapnel into the plane, where it broke a window.
A woman sitting near the window was sucked partially out of the plane before other passengers managed to pull her back in.
A registered nurse and emergency medical technician on board jumped in to try to save the gravely injured woman. But Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico, died later. Seven other victims suffered minor injuries.
The pilots of the twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard made abrupt turn toward Philadelphia and began a rapid descent after the engine blew. Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling, and passengers prayed and braced for impact.
------
