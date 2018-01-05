Authorities say a woman's car was stolen with her two children still inside.Delaware State police say the 25-year-old woman left her 5-year-old and 1-year-old children in the car in a Wilmington Wawa parking lot while she made a quick purchase Thursday evening.When she returned, the care and children were gone.Austin says a passer-by saw a man abandoning the car in a driveway of a residence five minutes after it was taken. Both children were still in the car and uninjured.The man fled on foot and police are looking for him.The suspect was described as a white male, 40 years of age, wearing a tan jacket, white knit hat and dark colored pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Hevelow of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8566 or Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.------