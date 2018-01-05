Delaware children left inside stolen vehicle found uninjured

Delaware children left inside stolen vehicle found uninjured.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a woman's car was stolen with her two children still inside.

Delaware State police say the 25-year-old woman left her 5-year-old and 1-year-old children in the car in a Wilmington Wawa parking lot while she made a quick purchase Thursday evening.

When she returned, the care and children were gone.

Austin says a passer-by saw a man abandoning the car in a driveway of a residence five minutes after it was taken. Both children were still in the car and uninjured.

The man fled on foot and police are looking for him.

The suspect was described as a white male, 40 years of age, wearing a tan jacket, white knit hat and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Hevelow of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8566 or Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

