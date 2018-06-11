Delaware corrections officer charged with taking bribes

GEORGETOWN, Del. --
Authorities have charged a corrections officer with taking bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband to inmates at a prison in southern Delaware.

Department of Correction officials announced Monday that 47-year-old Corey C. Davis of Delmar was arrested last Wednesday at Sussex Correctional Institution.

State police say the investigation began a week ago.

An internal DOC investigation found that Davis was communicating with family and friends of inmates while on duty between May 1 and June 4 and was bringing in food and other contraband to prisoners on his tier.

Davis is charged with receiving a bribe, possession of contraband with intent to deliver, official misconduct and other offenses.

He was released on $8,000 unsecured bond. It was not immediately clear whether Davis has a lawyer.

Related Topics:
delaware newsprisonbriberyGeorgetown
