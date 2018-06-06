Delaware police chief accused of crimes during hit-and-run investigation

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) --
A police chief in Delaware is accused of committing several crimes following a hit and run investigation.

Michael Capriglione is the Newport Police Chief.

Investigators say the 62-year-old hit and damaged a car in the department's parking lot and then tried to cover up the evidence from the collision.

A New Castle County grand jury indicted the chief on several charges including official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, and careless driving.

Capriglione has been the town's chief for nearly four decades.

He has been on paid suspension since May 25.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newspolice chiefcrimehit and run accidentinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News