MISSING TEENAGER

Delaware state police issue alert for missing teen boy

SEAFORD, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities have issued a Gold Alert for a missing teen in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said in a news release that 15-year-old Marvin Ventura Almaraz was last seen leaving his residence in Seaford on foot at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Delaware issues a Gold Alert in the case of a disabled, elderly or suicidal person who is missing.

The release says troopers were unable to make contact with Almaraz to check on his welfare, and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Police described "a real concern" for his safety.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newsmissing teenagermissing person
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING TEENAGER
Man charged after he was found with missing teen in upstate NY
Police locate missing Camden girl
D.A.: Human remains discovered in grave; one missing man ID'd
Friends, neighbors seek answers in Bucks Co. missing men case
More missing teenager
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Very cold today, Nor'easter on the way
4 men sought in Bensalem bar assault
Woman found dead in SUV parked in Wawa lot
Water main break affecting homes across Montgomery Co.
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
Dump truck, pickup truck crash head-on in N.J.
Interboro High School closed due to burst pipe
7-alarm NYC furniture store fire injures 16
Show More
Wentz responds to Twitter user calling his photo offensive
Temple, Philadelphia police investigate shooting
2 shot while standing outside Germantown deli
North Philadelphia shooting leaves man critical
Results are in: Winners of 2018 Mummers Parade
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve in Times Square
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos