Delanco, N.J. house fire leaves 5 hurt, including firefighter

By
DELANCO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A fast-moving house fire in Delanco, New Jersey left five people injured, including a firefighter.

The blaze broke out before 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Union Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first floor windows.

They worked quickly to rescue two women who were trapped on the roof and a man who was also in the home.



As the fire quickly spread to the second floor, a second alarm was sounded.

Action News is told sub-freezing temperatures complicated efforts to bring the blaze under control.

"A big factor for us is ice," said Delanco Fire Chief Todd Johnson. "Water and cold don't mix well. Now we have slippage and everything else."

Public works crews were called in to salt the area so firefighters could continue working to bring the blaze under control.

In the end, everyone who was inside the home got out safely.

Four occupants were taken to area hospitals to be treated for unspecified injuries.

A firefighter was also treated for an injury described as minor.

Several pets were in the home when the fire broke out. Action News is told all of them got out safely as well and were being cared for by animal control workers.

Fire investigators remained on the scene working to determine what sparked the blaze.
Code Blue remains in effect in Philadelphia
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
Video: Chaos at Cherry Hill Mall on the day after Christmas
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
