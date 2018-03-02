Court records: Delaware toddler beaten before his death

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Court records allege a 15-month-old Delaware boy was beaten and abused by his caregivers before his death.

The News Journal reports the records unsealed Wednesday describe abuse including being hit with a belt and remote control and being put in a cold shower.

Chosen Smith was pronounced dead Feb. 17 after his caregivers took him to a Wilmington hospital.

The records say 22-year-old Tameke Wright and 37-year-old Lavar E. Harris told police they boy had fallen off a futon.

The state medical examiner's office has determined Chosen's death was caused by blunt force trauma.

Wright and Harris are charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect.

The newspaper reports they remain in custody and have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

