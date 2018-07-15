Delaware woman charged with stealing police flag, burning it

LEWES, Del. --
A Delaware woman has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for taking a police flag from a highway median and burning it.

Twenty-one-year-old Catherine Iocco of Wilmington was arrested after the incident, which police say occurred Friday afternoon near Lewes.

Delaware State Police say witnesses saw a woman get out of her car on Coastal Highway near the Nassau Bridge and remove a mounted "thin blue line" flag. The flag uses the U.S. flag design in different colors and is meant to honor police.

Police say witnesses obtained a description and license plate number of Iocco's car. Troopers say Iocco could not return the flag because she burned it.

Police say the flag's owner placed it several days ago to mark the recent death of a state trooper.

