Delco man charged with downloading infant sexual abuse images

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Delco man is facing child pornography charges involving naked infants and girls between the ages of 3 and 10.

Charles Anthony Orlando, 41, of Aston Township, is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies of the third degree.

The Delaware County District Attorney said the investigation dates back more than a month, when Google reported a subscriber uploaded more than 350 images of alleged child porn to his Google Photos account.

Orlando is being held on $150,000 bail.

