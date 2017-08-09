Officer has second degree burns on his leg. Authorities confirm suspect threw a malatov cocktail at the officer setting him on fire @6abc — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 9, 2017

Suspect surrenders after barricading in his home. Initial reports Collingdale police were trying to serve a warrant @6abc pic.twitter.com/RaFABYJh0s — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 9, 2017

Officers are telling residents to go back in homes, scene still not secure. 1 man did surrender @6abc pic.twitter.com/LxsSJfkLr1 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 9, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2290638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Standoff ends in Collingdale, Pa. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 9, 2017.

Authorities say a suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail at a Delaware County Sheriff Deputy who was serving a warrant in Collingdale.The deputy suffered second degree burns to his upper leg and foot. He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Police were arrived to the unit block of McDade Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to issue a warrant for a probation violation.Neighbor Irene Winkle told Action News she was just coming home when the incident began."And when they knocked on the door, my neighbor threw some kind of fluid or something, but fire came up, and they had to put the fire - the police officer out. He was on fire. They were rolling him around and stomping him on the street. Next thing you know, they start pulling out, drawing their weapons," Winkle said.Authorities remained on the scene with their guns drawn as the suspect refused to leave the home.Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the suspect exited the house and surrendered.Following the arrest, police entered additional homes on the street and told neighbors to remain inside.Police confirm tactical teams discovered five to seven more Molotov Cocktails assembled in suspects home, and ready to be lit and thrownNo other injuries were reported.----------