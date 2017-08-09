Delco Sheriff Sgt. serving warrant burned with Molotov Cocktail in Collingdale

Suspect surrenders in Collingdale, deputy injured. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 9, 2017. (WPVI)

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail at a Delaware County Sheriff Deputy who was serving a warrant in Collingdale.



The deputy suffered second degree burns to his upper leg and foot. He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were arrived to the unit block of McDade Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to issue a warrant for a probation violation.

Neighbor Irene Winkle told Action News she was just coming home when the incident began.

"And when they knocked on the door, my neighbor threw some kind of fluid or something, but fire came up, and they had to put the fire - the police officer out. He was on fire. They were rolling him around and stomping him on the street. Next thing you know, they start pulling out, drawing their weapons," Winkle said.



Authorities remained on the scene with their guns drawn as the suspect refused to leave the home.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the suspect exited the house and surrendered.



Following the arrest, police entered additional homes on the street and told neighbors to remain inside.

Police confirm tactical teams discovered five to seven more Molotov Cocktails assembled in suspects home, and ready to be lit and thrown

No other injuries were reported.

Standoff ends in Collingdale, Pa. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 9, 2017.

Standoff ends in Collingdale, Pa. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 9, 2017.


