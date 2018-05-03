Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire rips through townhouse in Odessa, Del.: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., May 3, 2018 (WPVI)

ODESSA, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters from the Odessa Fire Company spent Thursday afternoon battling a raging fire in the Willow Grove Mill Townhouse Community.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Lansdowne Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived there were flames shooting out of the front of a middle of row townhouse.

Deputies from the State Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started outside of the home in a mulch bed and subsequently spread to the siding.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was discarded smoking material.

Damage was estimated at approximately $250,000.

The homeowner and neighboring residents are being assisted by The Red Cross of Delamarva.

No injuries were reported.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from KoP Mall, suspects sought
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Wildwood to allow parking on part of the beach
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
Sunoco Pipeline fined for 1 gas pipeline, restarts another
2-alarm fire destroys home in Mansfield, NJ
Show More
Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
2 men arrested at Starbucks speak with GMA after settlement reached
Trash truck fire lights up sky in Whitemarsh Twp.
AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend
More News