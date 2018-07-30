Dispatch call details moments before deadly police-involved shooting near Dorney Park

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting by police, just feet from Dorney Park near Allentown.

They're trying to determine whether the shooting of the man was justified.

We have not yet heard if that man had a weapon on him.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday along the 3700 block of Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Viewer video captured crucial moments in the investigation.

The man who was eventually shot can be seen in the video standing alongside a police cruiser.

In a recent news conference from the Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, he explains why police were called.

"In this area, there were several interactions with vehicles. Some damage was done to some vehicles."

Witnesses say minutes before the shooting, the man darted into traffic, jumping on cars, damaging some of them.

The South Whitehall police responded and began talking to the man.

The video shows him walking away from the cop, and then walking back toward the officer.

An officer can be heard in the video, warning the man to get on the ground.

Then, several shots are fired by the officer.

State police are leading the investigation at the request of the Lehigh County District Attorney.

The man and the officer have not been identified.

------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
