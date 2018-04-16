MEEK MILL

District attorney says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed

EMBED </>More Videos

District attorney says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed. Rick Williams reports on Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A dance party has erupted in the streets outside a courthouse in Philadelphia as the city's district attorney says rapper Meek Mill's convictions should be vacated and he should have a new trial.

The district attorney's announcement came during a hearing on Monday, but a judge is still refusing to release Mill on bail.
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018.



His lawyers say they will reach out to a higher court to get their client released.

Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Mill's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the sentence multiple times and have called for Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case.

A group of supporters are rallying outside of the courthouse and celebrated the announcement from the district attorney.
EMBED More News Videos

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsentertainmentmeek millCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
MEEK MILL
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Krasner says he won't oppose bail for Meek Mill
Meek Mill to remain jailed while appealing sentence
More meek mill
Top Stories
Spokesman: Philly Starbucks manager no longer employed at store
Commissioner: Phila. officer did not want to make Starbucks arrest
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled
Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Flooding Issues Today
76ers' Hall of Famer Hal Greer dies at 81
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Fmr. Eagles CB Worley faces multiple charges after arrest
Show More
Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump
More News