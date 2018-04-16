District attorney says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3331085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3326904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018.

A dance party has erupted in the streets outside a courthouse in Philadelphia as the city's district attorney says rapper Meek Mill's convictions should be vacated and he should have a new trial.The district attorney's announcement came during a hearing on Monday, but a judge is still refusing to release Mill on bail.His lawyers say they will reach out to a higher court to get their client released.Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.Mill's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the sentence multiple times and have called for Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case.A group of supporters are rallying outside of the courthouse and celebrated the announcement from the district attorney.------