Do you suffer from back or spine pain?
Join Steve Yocom, MD and David Clements, MD, for a live web chat on Friday, March 23 from noon until 1 pm to get your questions answered about common back and spine pain and problems.
Steven Yocom, DO, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, Cooper Medical School at Rowan University, is the Co-Director of the Cooper Neurological Institute Spine Program. He specializes in complex spinal surgery. He utilizes advanced spinal techniques and cutting-edge technology to operate on all types of spinal disorders. Dr. Yocom employs minimally invasive surgical techniques in his practice.

David Clements, MD, is Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. He is the Director of Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, the Director of the Scoliosis Program, and the Co-Director of the Spine Center. His special interests include spinal deformity (scoliosis) in children and adults, spine trauma, and degenerative spinal conditions.
