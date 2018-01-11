  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Document: Penn student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails

Document: Penn student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 11, 2018. (WPVI)

LAKE FOREST, Calif. --
A sheriff's investigator says the friend of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student found dead in a Southern California park appeared nervous while speaking with authorities and had scratched up hands and dirt under his fingernails.

The Orange County Register reports Thursday that the investigator made the observations in a search warrant affidavit related to the death of Blaze Bernstein. No arrests have been made.

The investigator wrote that the friend said he went with Bernstein to the park on Jan. 2 but Bernstein walked off alone. The friend says he left about an hour later when Bernstein didn't return.
Penn student remembered in California. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2018.



The investigator says the friend avoided touching doors at the sheriff's headquarters following his interview.

Drones used to help find missing college student
Blaze Bernstein, 19, disappeared the night of Jan. 2 in Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Bernstein's body was found Tuesday, and authorities said his death is being investigated as a homicide. He was in California visiting family on winter break.
Penn student killed: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 10, 2018


