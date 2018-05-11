Court documents: Delaware woman stabbed 18 times; man arrested

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. --
Court documents say a woman found dead in her New Castle County home had been stabbed 18 times.

The News Journal reports the documents were filed in connection with the arrest of a man accused of killing 47-year-old Oletha Willingham.

Forty-six-year-old Lynn "Deszi" Harris was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing earlier in the week. Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and two gun-related charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The documents say Willingham and Harris were in a relationship and that Willingham was in the process of ending it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshomicide
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News