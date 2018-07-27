Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Mangled metal and twisted steel was all that was left of an SUV after a driver lost control, flipped over a guardrail, and landed in the woods during a police pursuit in Berks County.
It happened Thursday night on Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township.
Police say the driver got their attention because he matched the description of a suspect in a string of recent car break-ins.
The chase ended when the driver crashed near Leiszs Bridge Road and West Bellevue Avenue.
The driver and two female passengers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two officers were treated at the scene for minor cuts.
