Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.

Police pursuit ends in crash in Berks County.

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Mangled metal and twisted steel was all that was left of an SUV after a driver lost control, flipped over a guardrail, and landed in the woods during a police pursuit in Berks County.

It happened Thursday night on Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township.

Police say the driver got their attention because he matched the description of a suspect in a string of recent car break-ins.

The chase ended when the driver crashed near Leiszs Bridge Road and West Bellevue Avenue.

The driver and two female passengers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two officers were treated at the scene for minor cuts.

