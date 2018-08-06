A driver smashed a stolen SUV into a house in Southwest Philadelphia early Monday morning.It happened on the 6200 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.Police say the car belongs to a man who had been shot and wounded in Upper Darby a short time before the crash.The victim was shot in the wrist around 1 a.m.Police say he ran away and then returned to discover someone had stolen his Toyota Rav 4.Two people were taken into custody at the crash scene.------