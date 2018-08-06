Driver crashes stolen SUV into Southwest Philadelphia home

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver smashed a stolen SUV into a house in Southwest Philadelphia early Monday morning.

It happened on the 6200 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Police say the car belongs to a man who had been shot and wounded in Upper Darby a short time before the crash.

The victim was shot in the wrist around 1 a.m.

Police say he ran away and then returned to discover someone had stolen his Toyota Rav 4.

Two people were taken into custody at the crash scene.

