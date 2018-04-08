Driver crashes SUV into Minquadale house

EMBED </>More Videos

SUV crashes into Minquadale home. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MINQUADALE, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver lost control, going off the road, and crashing into a home in Minquadale, Delaware.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the unit block of Seaford Street.

Police say no one inside the house was injured.

One person in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The New Castle County collapse team and building inspector were called to the scene to examine the damage of the house.

It is not clear at this time why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscrashaccidentNew Castle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fans celebrate Philly sports teams hot streak
Police: Man kills wife, himself in West Phila. home
1 critical in Wilmington double shooting
Man, 67, killed in raging fire at Trump Tower
15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide
Police: Husband kills wife, shoots self in murder-suicide
Woman stumbles into NJ store with gunshot wound
Lehigh University student arrested for racist graffiti
Show More
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
The search for spring in the Delaware Valley
Police: Bad batch of heroin found on Camden streets
Search for missing man in New Castle County
Vehicle crashes into German crowd; 3 dead
More News