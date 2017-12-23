Driver ejected, killed in Gloucester Township crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --A man has died after crashing his van in Camden County overnight.
Police say the man was speeding in a white van when he lost control and hit a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Davistown Road in Gloucester Township.
The driver was ejected from the van and his body hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van overturned onto its roof.
No other injuries were reported.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps