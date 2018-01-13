Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree

LOWER MERION (WPVI) --
A driver is in the hospital today after crashing their car into a tree.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday along Hollow Road near Sprague Road in Lower Merion.

Emergency crews say the driver crash into a tree that was down across the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Crews are working to clean up the scene.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News