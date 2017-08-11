Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2295871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw Action Cam video from the scene where a man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car at a traffic light.

A driver was shot multiple times as he sat at a traffic light in the city's Summerdale section.The gunmen sped off, as a passerby helped the victim.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Summerdale Avenue near E. Cheltenham Avenue.Police say the victim was inside a car headed southbound on Summerdale Ave. when another car with three people inside pulled up in the opposite lane.Multiple shots were fired from that second car, hitting the victim several times.The driver sped away in a white vehicle, possibly a Buick.A passerby ran up to help the man before medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.So far police are not sure if this was a targeted shooting, a random act, or road rage.----------