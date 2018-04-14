Driver rescued after tractor-trailer overturns in New Castle, Del.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam as a driver is rescued following a crash in New Castle, Del. on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
The driver of a tractor-trailer was rescued by first responders after a crash in New Castle, Delaware.

State police tell Action News the driver lost control after 8 a.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-295 North to southbound Route 9.

The big rig flipped onto its side, trapping the driver.

Video from the Action Cam showed multiple rescue personnel working to free the driver, then wheeling that person to a nearby ambulance.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

The ramp was shut down as the rescue work continued and crews worked to clear the overturned truck.

Accident investigators were working to determine what led the driver to lose control.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
del. newsdelaware newstruck crashrescueNew Castle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault
2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City
Person struck, critically injured in North Philly
Show More
Gunfire erupts on Morton St. in Camden
6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philly
Fire damages home on Tacony St. in Philly
Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Fairmount Park
Girl, 5, struck and killed by vehicle in Camden
More News