Eagle license plate found at fatal Bristol hit-and-run scene

Bicyclist struck by driver in Bristol Borough.

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A cyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol Borough, Bucks County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Route 13 and Corson Street.

Police say the victim was hit by a silver Mercedes Benz AMG. They say the vehicle will likely have considerable damage to the front end.

Police also found a decorative license plate of an eagle at the scene believed to have come from the striking vehicle.



The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Pete Faight at 215-788-7813 ext 2429.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshit and runhit and run accidentBristol Borough
