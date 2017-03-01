EDUCATION

4th-graders at North Philly school petition for new playground

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 4th-graders at the Tanner G. Duckrey School in North Philadelphia decided it was time for a new playground, and they didn't just do something about it - they went straight to the top. (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The 4th-graders at the Tanner G. Duckrey School in North Philadelphia decided it was time for a new playground, and they didn't just do something about it - they went straight to the top.

"We are meeting with you to get your help on making a playground to make Duckrey a healthy place to learn," a student said.

The students put on a whole presentation as they petitioned for the new playground in front of their special invited guest, City Council President Darrell Clarke.

The kids are all part of the Young Heroes Outreach Program.

They believe a new playground will reduce bullying and make their school a healthier place to learn.

They made signs, they did a PowerPoint presentation and even interviewed the school nurse as part of their petition.

It seems they made quite the impression.

"I think we can do something really special here, something you have never seen anywhere else in the city," said Clarke. "So we're going to work with you and we're get this done."

Duckrey is rated 100 percent economically disadvantaged and they are in the running for a grant.

------
Related Topics:
educationphiladelphia newsphiladelphia city councilNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Kindergarten registration opens for 2017-18 in Philly schools
Youngsters walk the red carpet for their own Oscars in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia Schools: Our transgender bathroom policy remains
More Education
Top Stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Victims of alleged Pa. sex offender share their stories
Fmr. Trump Taj Mahal being sold to Hard Rock Cafe owners
Reward grows to $69K in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
Show More
AccuWeather: From Seventies and Storms to Wind Chills and Snow
Yupping: Yoga meets cupping in new combo class
Boat lovers flock to annual Atlantic City show
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Aw, SNAP! Snapchat parent prices IPO at $17 a share
More News
Top Video
Victims of alleged Pa. sex offender share their stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
More Video