6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)

in Philadelphia is the perennial news leader in the 4th largest market. We are looking for exceptional student leaders who are ready to be challenged.Theis a highly competitive, paid internship opportunity for students aspiring to enter the broadcast and digital news field.Two students are selected for each semester to be mentored by one of the best team of News Professionals in the business. It is a great opportunity to learn about producing, editing, directing, web producing and other behind-the-scenes work that goes into putting a newscast together.Each candidate is expected to work 15 hours weekly. Shifts may be early morning, days, nights or weekends to give maximum exposure to all facets of the news operation.To apply, fill out the form below, and include a cover letter explaining your interest in a career in TV News, a resume, and any additional materials (ie: web site, writing samples, edited video stories, class projects) that show us your potential and interest.Applications should be submitted by February 20th for Spring, March 20th for Summer and by August 10th for the Fall/Winter semester.