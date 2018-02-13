EDUCATION

6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form

6abc's Creative Services - Promotion Department serves as an in-house advertising for WPVI-TV/DT. Interns will have the opportunity to observe and participate within a fast-paced and creative operation that includes producing news, programming and special events promos, as well as executing the graphic look for the station and maintaining the station's growing web site and social media platforms. The Creative Services - Promotion Department also creates station advertising in other media, including print, radio, outdoor, and interactive. Successful intern candidates will be involved in all facets of the creative execution - research, concept and creation (pre & post-production)

Ideal candidates should be proficient at capturing, encoding, and converting video/image files using a number of different industry standard programs.

The Creative Services - Promotion Department interns must work a minimum of 3 days per week or 22.5 hours in 7.5 workday blocks. They can work up to a maximum of 5 days or 37.5 hours a week. Interns are not paid, and must receive academic credit from their college or university for their internships. Internships are available for the Spring, Summer and Fall Semesters.

Please upload a resume and cover letter, confirming that you are a junior or a senior.


.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
education
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Finance Department - internship application form
6abc Internship Opportunities
Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday
UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescinds his and Cosby's degrees
More Education
Top Stories
Images of vandalism suspects during Super Bowl victory, parade
$2.6 million of heroin, fentanyl seized in Feltonville; 2 arrests
Investigation: Stores offering 'bogus bargains?'
Wolf rejects GOP map of US House districts as deadline nears
Flu cases on the rise in Philadelphia area
6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week
NJ school takes flu precautions after student's death
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright, But Chilly Today
Porter's ex-wife pushes back against Kellyanne Conway
Philly throws parade for return of LOVE sculpture
Trump's proposal for SNAP: food stamps, packages of food
WATCH: Olympic skier rides escalator in unique way
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos