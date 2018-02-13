EDUCATION

6abc Finance Department - internship application form

6abc/WPVI-TV's Finance Department is seeking an intern to learn various general accounting tasks and special projects including assistance with accounts receivable and cash application, accounts payable, billing, balance sheet account reconciliation, variance analysis, and month-end/quarter-end close processes. Qualifying candidates will be enrolled in a bachelor degree program with an emphasis in Accounting.

Finance Department interns must work a minimum of 3 days per week or 22.5 hours in 7.5 workday blocks. They can work up to a maximum of 5 days or 37.5 hours a week. Interns are not paid, and must receive academic credit from their college or university for their internships. Internships are available for the Spring, Summer and Fall Semesters.

Please upload a resume and cover letter, confirming that you are a junior or a senior.

