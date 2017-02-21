EDUCATION

6abc Internship Opportunities

The application process for the SUMMER 2017 INTERNSHIP PROGRAM will be open from February 20th through March 19th, 2017.
6abc/WPVI-TV has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college juniors and seniors, 18 years of age or older, pursuing careers in television, broadcasting, journalism, digital media and other related fields.

Our Internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that compliments their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. Our objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business, production systems and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting and digital media production.

The 6abc/WPVI-TV Internship Program is for college-credit only. To apply, please click on the department link of your choice below, complete the online form and upload your cover letter and resume.

6abc Finance Department
6abc Creative Services/Promotion Department
6abc Creative Services Design Department
6abc Marketing/Digital Sales Department
6abc Programming/Production Department
Related Topics:
education6abc jobs6abc internshipsabout 6abc
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Design Department - internship application form
6abc Finance Department - internship application form
6abc Marketing/Digital Sales Department - internship application form
6abc Programming/Production Department - internship application form
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Suspect made up story of carjacking and child abduction
Police investigate shots fired in Olney
Police: 2nd woman kidnapped in New Castle County
'Mission Impossible' style burglaries may be linked
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Police: 3 teenagers shot in Olney
Roxborough native McMaster called 'man of integrity'
Show More
California officer shot and killed after responding to crash identified
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
6 teens rescued after falling into icy pond at Central Park
Police: Attempted robber pistol-whipped teenager
President's Day protest against Trump in Center City
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos